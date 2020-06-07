Monday drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites canceled due to Cristobal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in Jackson and in Clarke and Coahoma counties, scheduled for Monday, June 8, has been cancelled due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, testing will not take place Monday at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson, as well as one-day testing events at the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency in Quitman and the Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building in Clarksdale.

Testing will resume Tuesday at the West Street Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Testing hours at one-day sites are from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, June 9:

Wayne County: Buckatunna Elementary, 11 Buckatunna Mount Zion Road, Buckatunna

Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 10:

Newton County: East Central Community College Brackeen/Wood Physical Education Building, 486 10th St., Decatur

Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia

Those who believe they need to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200. Anyone determined to need testing will receive an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.