New award created to recognize Mississippi government offices for saving taxpayer money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced the establishment of the Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award that recognizes government offices for cutting costs, reducing waste and improving efficiency in the workplace.

The award will recognize Mississippi’s governmental offices that identified ways of saving taxpayer money.

“In the Auditor’s office, we spend a lot of time identifying where taxpayer money is stolen or misspent. We decided to follow Iowa’s lead and also highlight places where government is working well,” said White.

The 2022 Mississippi PIE Award is open to school districts, county or city governments and any other government offices in the state.

Applications are open now and the deadline to apply is February 28. Winners will be announced beginning on April 4. Applications can be found here. Email PIE@osa.ms.gov (direct to Kelley Ryan) for further questions.