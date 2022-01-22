Silver Alert issued for William Sanderson of Lee County

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Sanderson, (Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation).

BELDEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for William Sanderson of Belden in Lee County.

MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking on Lackey Road in Lee County around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 22. He was wearing a black and green jacket with blue jeans and carrying a black duffle bag.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Sanderson can call the Tupelo Police Department at (662)-869-2911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories