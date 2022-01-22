Silver Alert issued for William Sanderson of Lee County

BELDEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for William Sanderson of Belden in Lee County.

MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking on Lackey Road in Lee County around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 22. He was wearing a black and green jacket with blue jeans and carrying a black duffle bag.

His family said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. Anyone with information about Sanderson can call the Tupelo Police Department at (662)-869-2911.