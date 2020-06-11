State Board of Education provides Districts with guidelines for upcoming school year

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) suspended several policies Thursday to give local school districts scheduling flexibility for the 2020-21 school year in order to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

State law requires schools to provide 180 days of instruction each school year. Local school districts are responsible for designing school schedules that best meet the needs of their communities. School calendars, including the first and last day of school and school holidays, are set at the district level.

The SBE policy suspensions will allow districts flexibility with their scheduling to comply with Mississippi State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for managing the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the 2020-21 school year, districts may meet the 180-day teaching requirement by implementing one or more of three scheduling options for operating schools: traditional, virtual or a hybrid of in-person and distance learning. The types of schedules may vary among schools in the same district to meet the different learning needs of students in elementary, middle and high school.

To help districts develop class schedules, the number of daily instructional hours required has been reduced from 5.5 hours to 4 hours per day.

For high school courses that offer Carnegie unit credit, the 140-hour instructional requirement for one-credit courses and the 70-hour instructional requirement for half-credit courses will be waived if the district develops a plan to ensure students master the course content. The plan must be approved by the local school board and posted on the district’s website by September 30, 2020.

The SBE also suspended the policy requiring districts to seek a waiver from the SBE or the Commission on School Accreditation if they are unable to comply with state-mandated student-teacher ratios.

Policies that remain for the 2020-21 school year include: