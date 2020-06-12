Transportation commission awards contracts throughout state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 13 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”

Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission, said, “These projects will help MDOT continue to provide safe and reliable transportation to Mississippi’s traveling public. A robust transportation network is vital for economic development.”

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $799,139 contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons for mill and overlay projects on sections of State Route 930, State Route 932 and U.S. Highway 61 Frontage Road in Adams County. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.

A $2 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for a 7-mile overlay on State Route 145 from U.S. Highway 45 to State Route 513 through Quitman in Clarke County. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.

An $8.9 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia for a bridge replacement project on State Route 198 in Marion County.

A $560,189 contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for an overlay project on State Route 37 from the county line to Moore Street in Taylorsville in Smith County. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.

A $782,568 contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen for traffic signal installation and mill and overlay on State Route 198 from the junction of State Route 48W to the junction of State Route 48E in Walthall County. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.

“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District.

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $466,590 contract was awarded to Key for a bridge preservation project consisting of four Interstate 20 bridges in Newton County.

A $715,969 contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a mill and overlay project on State Route 19 in Neshoba County. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.

A $1.3 million contract was awarded to Falcon Contracting for a nearly 2-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 852 through Brooksville in Noxubee County. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.

“Safety is always MDOT’s top priority,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “These projects will significantly increase the safety and mobility throughout north Mississippi.”

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $3.1 million contract was awarded to Gregory Companies, LLC, DBA Murphree Paving, of Tupelo, for an 8-mile mill and overlay and bridge repair project on State Route 8 in Calhoun County.

A $755,408 contract was awarded to Key, LLC, of Madison, for a bridge preservation project on Interstate 55 over State Route 28 and over State Route 27 in Copiah County.

A $4.4 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, for an 18-mile overlay on State Route 305 from State Route 4 to Lewisburg in DeSoto and Tate counties. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.

A $2.9 million contract was awarded to Falcon Contracting Company, Inc., of Columbus, for a mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 278 from State Route 25 to State Route 8 in Monroe County. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.

A $265,658 contract was awarded to Akca, LLC, of Plant City, Fla., for the installation of raised pavement markers throughout District 1. This project is funded by lottery proceeds.

The commission also ratified three emergency contracts in the Southern District related to storm damage caused by tornadoes and severe spring weather: