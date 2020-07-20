M 2.3 Earthquake recorded Monday morning in north Mississippi

TUNICA, Miss. (WTJV) – A weak earthquake was recorded Monday at 7:45 AM CT in northwest Mississippi. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has revised the earthquake magnitude down from 2.6 to 2.3. Shaking is not expected with quakes that weak. The USGS reports that the earthquake epicenter was 10 miles below Tunica Lake along the Mississippi River.

This is the second earthquake of the year in Mississippi. On February 29th there was a weak M 2.1 earthquake near Booneville, MS (Prentiss County). In 2019 there were three total quakes in the state.

The New Madrid Fault runs along the Tennessee state line with Arkansas and Missouri. It has historically produced weak earthquakes. But the big one occurred back in 1811-1812 when a Magnitude 7.5 quake was generated north of Memphis. It caused damage as far south as Natchez and McComb.

The New Madrid fault line includes Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri.

Though since no other large earthquakes have been generated since the early 19th Century, some scientists argue that the fault zone is “dead” or dormant. Still, others claim that we are due for another big quake soon.