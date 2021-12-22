University of Mississippi suspends 2nd frat over hazing

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A second fraternity at the University of Mississippi has been suspended until 2025 after violating the university’s policy against hazing, a top school official said.

The Lambda Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., was notified by the university that it is suspended until Jan. 1, 2025, according to Brent A. Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students.

The suspension stems from hazing allegations from the spring 2020 semester. Marsh said the decision was reached by the six-member University Judicial Council after the council found the chapter responsible for violating the hazing policy. The university did not release details about the hazing.

The Associated Press sent an email to the international office of Kappa Alpha Psi on Wednesday with questions about the suspension and whether the fraternity plans to return to the University of Mississippi in 2025. An employee who handles media relations was out of the office and was not immediately available to respond.

In November, the Gamma Iota chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha was suspended by the University of Mississippi and the Supreme Council of the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity. It will remain inactive until May 1, 2025. In early December, seven members of the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter were charged with cyberstalking after they were accused of using social media to harass the former member who reported the fraternity for hazing.

“While our FSL (Fraternity & Sorority Life) community has been successful on numerous fronts, this has been a difficult six months with multiple hazing violations or other serious misconduct,” Marsh wrote in an email posted online Tuesday by WMC-TV.

“As has been communicated clearly and frequently, the University will not tolerate hazing or any behavior that places the health and safety of our students at risk,” Marsh wrote. “We will always take any such matters seriously and address any violations within our community. Likewise, restrictions and sanctions placed on organizations for any reason must be adhered to, and any violations will be met with appropriate action.”