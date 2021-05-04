Walmart, Sam’s Club now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Mississippi are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments.

Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays), and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.