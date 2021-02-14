State of Emergency declared ahead of winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann have issued a State of Emergency for Mississippi in anticipation of a winter storm predicted to impact a large portion of the state.

The National Weather Service is forecasting significant amounts of ice accumulation, snow and sleet. Travel conditions will be dangerous with some roads impassable. Numerous trees and limbs are expected to fall because of wintry precipitation. Portions of Central and North Mississippi could experience record breaking cold temperatures of below 10 degrees with wind chills below zero degrees. A state of emergency is an administrative tool that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is asking everyone in the anticipated impacted areas to use extreme caution. MEMA recommends the following safety tips during winter storms: