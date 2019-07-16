State Rep candidate kills wife and himself inside medical clinic

POTTS CAMP, Miss. — Two people are dead after a shooting at a medical clinic in Mississippi.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said a man shot his wife, then fatally shot himself at Williams Medical Clinic, which is located on South Center Street in Potts Camp.

The Marshall County Coroner later identified the two people as Carl Robinson and Latoya Thompson.

Tammy Wiseman is a nurse at the clinic. She says she initially heard the gunshots after 10 a.m. when she was on the phone with a patient.

“I dialed 911 and told them we needed an ambulance and the police. Then my coworker came out and we both ran in and saw there was two bodies on the ground. The sheriff had got there, and we right away started to do CPR to save our coworker,” she said.

Dickerson said the couple is from Benton County. He also said divorce papers had been served Tuesday.

Robinson was running for the District 5 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. He was set to be on the ballot for the Aug. 6 Democratic primary election.

He also appeared on WREG’s Live at 9 back in 2017 where he discussed a program he ran for the elderly.

“This is a very small community. Such a tragedy. You know, it’s hard to believe an event of this nature could occur here. But as we know, they happen every place in cities large and small,” Dickerson said.

WREG confirmed with a nurse at the clinic that Thompson was working there as a receptionist.