State Route 198 intersection closure in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the intersection of State Route 198 and Main Street in Columbia will be closed in both directions.

The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Crews will be repaving the SR 198 and Main Street intersection. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Drivers are also reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

LATEST STORIES: