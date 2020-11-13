State Route 198 intersection closure in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the intersection of State Route 198 and Main Street in Columbia will be closed in both directions.
The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Crews will be repaving the SR 198 and Main Street intersection. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
Drivers are also reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.
LATEST STORIES:
- LEGO unveils Colosseum, its largest set ever with over 9,000 pieces
- Friday the 13th occurs for the second time in 2020
- Mississippi Senate Housing Committee holds hearing on housing costs
- Warm weather threatens the start dates of West Virginia’s ski season
- Watch: Owl freed from Connecticut family’s chimney