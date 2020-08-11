State Route 22 to temporarily close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily close State Route 22 in Madison County to replace a culvert.

The closure will happen on Thursday, August 13, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The highway will be closed between State Route 463 and the town of Flora.

Drivers are advised to be alert for roadside crews and flagmen.

