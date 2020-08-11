State Route 22 to temporarily close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will temporarily close State Route 22 in Madison County to replace a culvert.
The closure will happen on Thursday, August 13, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The highway will be closed between State Route 463 and the town of Flora.
Drivers are advised to be alert for roadside crews and flagmen.
LATEST STORIES:
- More than 800 students in one Georgia school district quarantined after 1st week of classes
- 27 Mississippi schools report COVID-19 cases
- Biden selects running mate, expected to be revealed as early as today, reports say
- Atmos Energy celebrates 811 Day by reminding neighbors to call 811 before digging
- Powerful storm leaves 1 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest