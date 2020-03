WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation said State Route 465 in Warren County has been closed due to flooding from the Mississippi River.

Both directions of SR 465 from U.S. Highway 61 to the Backwater Levee in Warren and Issaquena counties have been closed.

SR 465 also remains closed from the Backwater Levee to the Gin at Eagle Lake.