JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Route 541 in both directions between State Route 18 and State Route 13 in Smith County will be closed on Wednesday, August 18, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The highway will be shut off to commercial traffic due to crews working on a culvert replacement. Only local traffic will be allowed on the highway.

Drivers are advised to be on high alert for roadside workers.