State Route 541 to close on Monday in Smith County

UPDATE:

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced State Route 541 in Smith County will now be closed on Monday, August 23. They rescheduled the closure due to weather.

The road will be closed in both directions between State Route 18 and State Route 13 for a culvert replacement. Only local traffic will be allowed on the highway.

The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. on Monday until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.