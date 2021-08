SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced State Route 541 in Smith County will be closed on Thursday, August 19.

The road will be closed in both directions between State Route 18 and State Route 18 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

MDOT officials said crews will be working on a culvert replacement. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.