State Sen. Moran introduces mobile sports betting legislation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Senator Philip Moran (R-District 46) announced the introduction of legislation to allow for online sports wagering in the state. The bill would make it possible for Mississippians to securely place bets on their phone or computer with a percentage of operator profits flowing to the state.

“Every day millions of Americans in 15 states have access to state-of-the-art mobile sportsbooks, allowing them to place bets on their favorite teams and leagues at home while fostering much needed tax revenue. Unfortunately, Mississippi law does not authorize online sports betting, but this bill seeks to change that” said Moran. “Mississippi has been leaving money on the table by not authorizing online sports wagering, and it is time to modernize Mississippi’s gambling offerings and do what’s best for Mississippians.”

Currently, sports betting is legal at the state’s commercial casinos, but not online.