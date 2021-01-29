State Sen. Sollie Norwood tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After four Mississippi senators tested positive for COVID-19, a fifth one returned to the State Capitol with oxygen.

One of the senators who tested positive for COVID-19 was Sen. Sollie Norwood (D-District 28). He said he is feeling fine and taking precautions while in quarantine.

Norwood said he believes he contracted the virus at the Capitol. He said this is his first time testing positive for COVID-19. He plans to continue to work for Mississippians while in quarantine.