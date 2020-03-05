State senate approves increase in death benefit for law enforcement officers, firefighters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Senate unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday that would let beneficiaries of a law enforcement officer or firefighter killed in the line of duty receive a $200,000 payment.

Senate Bill 2523 would double the state’s current death benefit payment of $100,000. Benefits are paid from a trust fund that receives vehicle tag and renewal fees honoring law enforcement officers.

“Because of the nature of their jobs, our law enforcement officers and fire fighters are in harm’s way every day,” Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “First, we need to respect them and keep them as safe as possible, and second, we need to take care of their families — just like they take care of ours.”