Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi
Live Now
Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church

State Treasurer: $6 million returned to Mississippians

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Treasurer David McRae announced the Mississippi State Treasury has returned $6 million in unclaimed property since January via more than 2,200 claims. Included in this figure is the more than $1.7 million that has been distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unclaimed property is not the state’s money,” said McRae. “It’s your money, and we’re committed to returning it as quickly as possible. We are thrilled to have infused $6 million into Mississippi’s economy already, but there is plenty more that remains unclaimed. As such, I am encouraging every Mississippian to check our database at treasury.ms.gov.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories