State Treasurer: $6 million returned to Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Treasurer David McRae announced the Mississippi State Treasury has returned $6 million in unclaimed property since January via more than 2,200 claims. Included in this figure is the more than $1.7 million that has been distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unclaimed property is not the state’s money,” said McRae. “It’s your money, and we’re committed to returning it as quickly as possible. We are thrilled to have infused $6 million into Mississippi’s economy already, but there is plenty more that remains unclaimed. As such, I am encouraging every Mississippian to check our database at treasury.ms.gov.”