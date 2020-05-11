State Treasurer extends MPACT open enrollment period to July 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Treasurer David McRae extended the open enrollment period for the Mississippi Prepaid Affordable College Tuition Plan (MPACT) to July 15. This College Savings Plan allows families to lock-in tuition rates and pre-pay their child’s tuition.

“We are thrilled to extend the open enrollment period to July 15, giving folks another two months to start a plan before prices increase,” said McRae. “Today, the average Mississippi college student graduates with $30,000 of debt. By enrolling in the MPACT program, however, families can pay on the front end so their child can leave college with less debt and more freedom to pursue the career of their choosing.”

After the open enrollment period ends, only parents of newborn children will be able to enroll. Prices are expected to rise when the 2020-21 open enrollment period opens in September 2020. For more information, please visit treasury.ms.gov.