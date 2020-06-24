State Treasurer presents Make-a-Wish Mississippi with $1,300 in unclaimed property

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae returned $1,300 in unclaimed property to Make-a-Wish Mississippi. The check was presented to the organization on Wednesday at the foundation’s headquarters in Ridgeland.

Unclaimed property is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner. After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with finding the owner and returning the money.

Click here to search for unclaimed property.

