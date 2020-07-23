State Treasurer to present Jackson State University with $31,000 in unclaimed property

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae will return $31,000 in unclaimed property to Jackson State University (JSU) on Friday, July 24, at 11:00 a.m. The check will be presented on JSU’s campus.

Unclaimed property is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner. After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with finding the owner and returning the money.

If you would like to search for unclaimed property is easy, visit treasury.ms.gov, enter your name in the search box, and click go.

