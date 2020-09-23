State Treasurer to return $20,000 in unclaimed property to Alcorn State

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae will return $20,000 in unclaimed property to Alcorn State University on Thursday, September 24.
According to a media release from Treasurer David McRae, after five years of no contact, banks, credit unions, insurance companies, retail stores, and others are required to turn over any assets for which they are unable to find the rightful owner. The Treasury Department’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with trying to locate the owners of such assets and return the money to them.
