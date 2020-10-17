State Trooper involved in crash along Highway 61 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A state trooper was involved in a vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 61 in Warren County, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The trooper sustained moderate injuries and was flown to UMMC for precautionary measures. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. This is a developing story.

