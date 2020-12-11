State Troopers Coalition hosts drive-thru toy giveaway in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition will host a drive-thru toy giveaway on Saturday, December 12.

The giveaway will be held from 8:00 a.m. until noon at Smith Will Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories