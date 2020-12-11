JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition will host a drive-thru toy giveaway on Saturday, December 12.
The giveaway will be held from 8:00 a.m. until noon at Smith Will Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.
LATEST STORIES:
- Doctors say that COVID-19 vaccine only works if majority gets it
- Rumor control: Watch out for these fake stories on COVID-19, vote counting
- State Troopers Coalition hosts drive-thru toy giveaway in Jackson
- Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse
- New court ruling says detained immigrants must see a judge within 10 days