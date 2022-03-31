JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced a $1.2 million Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) grant for a Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) program. The program will help improve the competitiveness of the state’s manufacturing sector.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) grant, totaling $1,218,682, will support ongoing work by the MEP Center for Mississippi, a MMA-led initiative to benefit manufacturing operations in Mississippi through collaboration with community college and university-based programs.

“Manufacturing continues to grow as an economic power in Mississippi. This grant continues federal support for a Mississippi Manufacturing Association program focused on ensuring small and medium-sized companies and the workforce in Mississippi are able to meet changing market demands,” said Hyde-Smith.

MMA will use the funds to continue working primarily with small and medium-sized manufacturers in the areas of supplier scouting, product design, automation, workforce development and planning, and training, in addition to workplace and workforce modernization strategies.