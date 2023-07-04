MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a fight led to a shooting outside a restaurant in Tunica, Mississippi Monday afternoon.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:43 p.m., they received a call that people were fighting at Mexico Grill restaurant on US Highway 61 when someone was shot outside the restaurant.

The victim, 35-year-old Jimmy Dotson of Tunica, was treated at the scene but did not survive his injuries.

Deputies say another person was injured in the shooting and left the scene in a private vehicle that was stopped north of Tunica. The individual was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said a person of interest is in custody for questioning, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.