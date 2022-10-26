LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25.

According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at the scene, and the other was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Authorities have not released any additional information as of Wednesday, October 26.