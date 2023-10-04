WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person has died and three others were injured after a shooting led to a crash in Wilkinson County.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 24 on Sunday, October 1.

Troopers said a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 18-year-old Devontrae Davis, of Woodville, was traveling west when occupants from another vehicle began firing shots.

The Crown Victoria left the road, collided with a tree and overturned.

Troopers said a passenger in the Crown Victoria, 29-year-old Kenketrick Wilson, of Woodville, died at the scene.

Davis, 26-year-old Corey Bynum, of Woodville, and 23-year-old Cameron Dalcourt, of Woodville, were injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by MHP and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).