BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – There are plenty of places across Mississippi where you can visit attractions that help make each city unique.

WJTV 12 News has compiled a list of places that you can visit along the Mississippi Coast.

Biloxi Lighthouse

The lighthouse was built in 1848 and has become the City of Biloxi’s signature landmark. The lighthouse has withstood many storms over the years, including Katrina. The lighthouse is open to public tours.

Pascagoula River Audubon Center

The center offers education programming for school groups, as well as hands-on learning opportunities. Visitors can discover the outdoors on the nature trails and bayou pier. There’s also an art gallery, kayak rentals and a gift shop.

Gulf Islands National Seashore

The Mississippi areas are home to a historic fort and barrier islands. Visitors can hike a trail or explore the fort. Some of the other activities along the seashore include swimming, snorkeling, fishing and camping.

Mississippi Aquarium

The Mississippi Aquarium tells the story of the state’s aquatic resources. The facility opened in 2018 and is the home to more than 200 species of animals. The aquarium has helped rehabilitate several endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.

Biloxi Shrimping Trip

The crew will entertain and educate passengers on a 70-minute peek into how the journey begins for a shrimp and how it ends up on your plate. A 16-foot trawl will be dropped in the Mississippi Sound.

INFINITY Science Center

The INFINITY Science Center is a non-profit science museum, which is also host to the NASA Stennis Visitor Center. The center offers space, Earth science, engineering and technology content, as well as innovative programming.

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is the state’s original children’s museum. Some of the activities include the Super Colossal Climbing Structure plus lots of indoor and outdoor exhibits.

Horn Island

Horn Island was designated as a wilderness area in 1978. Uncommon species of birds, animals and marine life are protected on the island. Horn Island is only accessible via private boat.

Eco-Tours of South Mississippi

The two-hour interpretive tours take place on the Pascagoula River. The tours introduce visitors to the natural habitats of the cypress swamps and salt marshes in the area.

Biloxi Little Theatre

The Biloxi Little Theatre was founded in 1946. The facility is an all-volunteer community theatre. The playhouse is located in a historic building in Biloxi.