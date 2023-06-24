JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many pivotal moments of the civil rights movement happened in Mississippi.

Visitors can make a stop at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson or visit the historic markers along the Freedom Trail to see some of the important moments that happened during the movement.

WJTV 12 News compiled a list of 10 civil rights sites that you can visit in the state.

Biloxi Wade-Ins

A marker across from the Biloxi Lighthouse commemorates the site of the 1960 Biloxi wade-ins. A Black physician from Biloxi, Dr. Gilbert Mason Sr., organized a series of “wade-ins” to challenge the exclusion of Black people from public beaches. The protest was met with a violent white mob. A U.S. Justice Department lawsuit successfully opened the beaches to people of all races.

FILE – Black and white demonstrators, under arrest, walk off the beach at Biloxi, Miss., after staging a wade-in to try to desegregate the Gulf Coast beach. The group was led by Dr. Gilbert Mason, center foreground, and white minister the Rev. R.G. Gallagher, third in line with shorts. (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, File)

Bryant’s Grocery

On August 24, 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till allegedly whistled at Carolyn Bryant at Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market in Money, Mississippi. White men later kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over the accusations. The two men charged with killing Till were Carolyn’s husband Roy Bryant and his half brother, J.W. Milam. All all-white, all-male jury acquitted both men, who later confessed to Look magazine that they killed Till. Bryant’s Grocery now sits in ruins.

Courtesy: Emmett Till Interpretive Center

Fannie Lou Hamer

The Mississippi Freedom Trail erected a marker to commemorate Fannie Lou Hamer in the Fannie Lou Hamer Memorial Garden in Ruleville, Mississippi. The memorial garden contains the graves of Hamer and her husband. Hamer became a civil rights activist in the 1960s, opening her home to Freedom Summer workers and other activists. She was a delegate of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party at the 1964 Democratic National Convention.

Fannie Lou Hamer (Courtesy: Two Mississippi Museums)

Freedom Riders

The Freedom Riders were groups of Black and white civil rights activists who rode throughout the South, challenging segregated bus practices. A historical marker was unveiled across from the front entrance of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman in January 2023. The marker memorializes the state’s recognition of the civils rights activists, also known as the Freedom Riders, who were jailed at the prison in 1961.

Hezekiah Watkins, who was a Freedom Rider, stands outside Parchman for the unveiling of a historical marker. (Courtesy: MDOC)

Freedom Summer Murders

On June 21, 1964, voting rights activists James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, who had come to investigate the burning of Mt. Zion Church, were murdered. They were the victims of a Klan conspiracy, and their deaths provoked national outrage. The case became known as “Mississippi Burning.” The case was reopened in 2004, which culminated in the June 2005 trial and conviction of Edgar Ray Killen. A historical marker about the murders is located at the intersection of State Highway 19 and County Road 515 in Neshoba County.

FILE – In this image provided by the FBI civil rights workers, from left, Michael Schwerner, 24, of New York, James Cheney, 21, from Mississippi, and Andrew Goodman, 20, of New York, who disappeared near Philadelphia, Miss., June 21, 1964. (AP Photo/FBI, File)

Medgar & Myrlie Evers Home

On June 12, 1963, Medgar Evers was assassinated outside his Jackson home. This was the first murder of a nationally significant leader of the American Civil Rights Movement, and it became a catalyst for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Evers’ wife, Myrlie, continued to promote issues of racial equality and social justice. Their former home is now a museum and a national monument.

The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument is located in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jackson State University Tragedy

The tragic event took place on Lynch Street near Jackson State in the late hours of May 14, 1970. Twelve students were shot and two were killed in a gunfire riot during a protest against the Vietnam War. The two victims who were killed were Phillip Lafayette Gibbs, a junior Jackson State student, and James Earl Green, a Jim Hill High School student. They were killed when shots were fired by Jackson police and Mississippi Highway patrolmen. A historical marker is located on John R. Lynch Street west of South Prentiss Street in Jackson.

FILE – In this May 15, 1970, file photo, the bullet-riddled windows of Alexander Hall, a women’s dormitory at Jackson State College in Jackson, Miss., are shown after two African-American students were killed and 12 injured when police opened fire on the building claiming they had seen a sniper. (AP Photo, File)

Tougaloo Nine

The Tougaloo Nine were students at the historically Black institution Tougaloo College who staged a peaceful sit-in at Jackson’s white-only library on March, 27, 1961. It is widely considered the first student protest of segregation at a public institution in Mississippi. A historic marker stands at the site of that old segregated library just across from the Eudora Welty Library in Jackson.

A historical marker commemorates the Tougaloo Nine in Jackson.

University of Mississippi

On October 1, 1962, James Meredith became the first African American student at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. The evening before he enrolled, President John F. Kennedy deployed to the campus the U.S. Army and federalized National Guard to stop a riot on campus. The following day agents of the U.S. Department of Justice escorted Meredith to the Lyceum Building, where he registered. He graduated in August of 1963. There is a historic marker located on the university’s campus.

FILE – James Meredith, center right, is escorted by federal marshals as he appears for his first day of class at the University of Mississippi, in Oxford, Miss., Oct. 1, 1962. Meredith sued to gain admission as the first Black student at the state’s flagship university. Facing resistance from the governor and riots that led to two deaths, Meredith enrolled at Ole Miss under federal court order and protected by U.S. marshals. (AP Photo/File)

Vernon Dahmer

Vernon Dahmer, who was a farmer, businessman, and civil rights leader, defended his home and family during a firebomb attack on January 10, 1966. While he fought the assailants, his family was able to escape from the home. Dahmer was targeted by the Klan for his support for voting rights for African Americans. He died shortly afterwards. Sam Bowers, a Klansman, was convicted in Dahmer’s death in 1998 and sentenced to life in prison. A historic marker for Dahmer is located in Hattiesburg.

A statue of Vernon Dahmer was unveiled outside the federal courthouse on Eaton Street in Hattiesburg in 2020 (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.