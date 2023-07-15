JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to plenty of hiking trails throughout the state that feature scenic routes for you to enjoy.

WJTV 12 News compiled a list of 10 trails you can visit in the Magnolia State.

Longleaf Trace

The Longleaf Trace is located in the Pine Belt. Beginning at the gateway in Hattiesburg near the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), the trace traverses through five communities for 44 miles. The Longleaf Trace was designed to be enjoyed by people with a variety of interests and attracts bikers, hikers, equestrians, skaters, rollerbladers, runners, and strollers.

Tanglefoot Trail

The Tanglefoot Trail is north Mississippi’s longest Rails to Trails conversion. The trail’s 43.6 miles take you through the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area. Visitors will pass through fields, forests and wetlands.

Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail

The Chisha Foka Multi-Use Trail is a 10-mile paved path that runs through historic Choctaw homelands along the Natchez Trace. Trail users can enjoy the recreational opportunities and the trees, wildflowers, and wildlife of this protected greenspace in Ridgeland.

Clark Creek Primitive Trail

The 4.3-mile looper trail is located near Woodville. The trail typically takes just more than two hours to complete. Visitors can also bird watch or fish.

Bear Creek Outcropping Trail

This 1.8-mile loop is located near Dennis. Hikers can begin their day with a walk through nature and can still experience other location attractions. For a challenging hiking experience, try climbing the rocks located along the trail.

Tuxachanie Trail

Located in Harrison County, this trail is 12.6-miles long. There are signs posted along the way that offer a brief history of the area. The route is great for walking and running.

Red Bluff

Located in Foxworth, Red Bluff is a massive formation that was created by the natural erosion of the Pearl River. It features a nearly one-mile moderately challenging loop trail. Hikers can also access the river and follow it through the forest.

Dunn’s Falls Trail

This 0.4-mile trail is located near Enterprise. It’s generally considered an easy route for hikers. The trail is popular for birding, camping and walking.

Vicksburg National Military Park Trails

There are plenty of hiking and walking trails at the Vicksburg National Military Park. The Tour Road offers up to a 16 miles pedestrian experience, and allows for pedestrians to create walking loops that range in length from 3 miles to 16 miles. The Al Scheller Hiking Trail follows a more physically demanding route through the interior sections of the park, and gives the hiker an excellent perception of the obstacles and difficult terrain faced by the soldiers during the siege of Vicksburg.

Rankin Trails at the Quarry

This 4.3-mile loop trail is located in Brandon. The trail is popular for hiking, mountain biking and trail running. There are many optional turns and grass paths throughout the area. There is also a dog park nearby.

If you plan to hike in Mississippi, it’s also important to remain safe.

Avoid hiking alone

Stay on the path

Remain hydrated

Know where you are going

Consider the weather