LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities arrested two men after they seized 10 kilograms of cocaine during an inspection.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said officers with the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) seized the cocaine on Tuesday, April 18 during a commercial inspection on Interstate 20 in Lauderdale County.

Authorities said Jose Andres Hernandez and Jose Lopez Hernandez were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine.