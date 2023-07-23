JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to many lakes where you can enjoy boating, fishing and camping.

WJTV 12 News compiled a list of 10 lakes that you can visit in the Magnolia State.

Sardis Lake

Located in Lafayette, Panola, and Marshall counties, Sardis Lake is a 98,520-acre reservoir on the Tallahatchie River. The lake is known for its sand beaches and fishing opportunities. There are plenty of amenities, including playgrounds, boat launching ramps, fishing areas, restrooms, beaches and picnic shelters.

Grenada Lake

Located in Grenada and Yalobusha counties, Grenada Lake is at the entrance to the Mississippi Delta. The area offers hiking, boating, fishing, hunting, skiing and bird watching. Visitors can also camp, picnic, golf and swim.

Barnett Reservoir

The Barnett Reservoir is located between Madison and Rankin counties. The Rez provides many amenities for people in both counties, including campgrounds, parks, boat launches, fishing piers and trails.

Clear Springs Lake

Clear Springs lake is located between Brookhaven and Natchez. The 12-acre spring-fed lake offers a variety of recreation opportunities, including camping, swimming, fishing and picnicking. There are also four mountain bike and hiking trails that begin within the recreation area.

Bay Springs Lake

Bay Springs Lake is a reservoir on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in northeast Mississippi. There are plenty of activities for visitors, including boating, swimming, fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and picnicking.

Arkabutla Lake

Arkabutla Lake is a reservoir on the Coldwater River and located in Desoto and Tate counties. There are trails for hiking or biking. The lake also features a fishing pier, swimming beach and playgrounds, as well as campgrounds.

Little Black Creek Lake

Located in Lumberton, the Little Black Creek Campground and Park surrounds the 640-acre lake. Activities include camping, fishing, swimming, walking, bike riding, kayaking, and picnicking.

Pickwick Lake

Pickwick Lake stretches from Pickwick Dam in Tennessee to Wilson Dam in Alabama, with part of it in North Mississippi. J.P. Coleman State Park, which is located in Mississippi, offers views of the lake. Visitors can sail, swim, ski or fish for Smallmouth bass. They can also enjoy camping and exploring the wilderness.

Enid Lake

Enid Lake is located mostly in Yalobusha County, and parts of it extend into Panola and Lafayette counties. The lake offers campgrounds, hiking, boating, swimming, picnicking, fishing, hunting, horseback riding and wildlife viewing.

Lake Bogue Homa

Lake Bogue Homa is a 882-acre lake located in Jones County near Laurel. There are fishing piers and three boat ramps, which reopened after spillway repairs in 2023. Sport fish licenses and lake permits are required.