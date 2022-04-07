OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) – A 10-year-old boy is being called a hero after he helped his family escape their burning home.

It happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning when Bailey Doyle woke up in a daze.

“I smelt something bad,” he said. “Thought it was my brothers.”

He soon realized it was smoke filling the hallways of his Oxford, Mississippi home. He said he was nervous and scared the house was on fire. So, he acted fast and said he remembered the many fire drills he’s done with his parents over the years.

“Like if anything happens but they’re not awake and I’m the only one awake that I need to move quickly and get them up,” Doyle said.

He woke his mom first and said she discovered the garage was engulfed in flames.

Garage engulfed in flames.

Damage caused by the garage fire

Closer look at damage caused by the fire

“My dad kind of just rushed everyone outside,” Doyle said.

That included Bailey’s siblings, aunt and grandparents.

Lafayette County Fire Captain Casey Henderson and his crew arrived minutes later. They battled the blaze and were impressed when they heard about Bailey’s swift actions.

“They were giving him fist bumps,” Cpt. Henderson said. “Calling him a hero, wanting to shake a hero’s hand.”

Bailey took several pictures with the crew.

10-year-old Bailey Doyle with the Lafayette County fire crew.

“It’s why we go to schools,” Cpt. Henderson said. “Whenever you get to see your work that you’ve put into the community and things that you want people to do and teach their children it brings a bright spot in a dim moment.”

Sadly, Bailey’s father said much of the home and one of their cars was destroyed but he’s proud of his son and grateful his family is safe.

“I’m thankful that everyone got out,” Bailey Doyle said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Bailey’s father says they’re staying in a hotel while their insurance assesses the damage.