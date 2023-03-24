The Mississippi Legislature honored a 102-year-old World War II Veteran at State Capitol. (Courtesy: Ray Coleman with Mississippi Veterans Affairs)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislature honored a 102-year-old World War II Veteran at State Capitol on Thursday, March 23.

Veteran Pernellus Turner, a resident at the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins, received a proclamation from the House of Representatives highlighting his service in the United States Army. He served in England and France during the war, including the infamous “D-Day” invasion in Normandy.

Turner received the European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Medal with Bronze Star and Good Conduct medal for his service in the Armed Forces. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in April 1945.