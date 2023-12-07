JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotion filled the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson as family and friends saw their loved ones become American citizens.

Eleven new Americans from seven different countries took their oaths as citizens on Thursday, December 7.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lakeysha Greer Isaac told the new citizens that it was a privilege to be the first person to welcome them into the United States.

“As citizens of the United States, you will make this country richer in culture, greater in diversity, and greater with a perspective that you will bring. I commend you for your hard work, and I thank you for your persistent desire to become an American citizen,” said Isaac.

Nine of the 11 who were sworn in requested to have their names changes.

“All applicants before the court today has been examined under oath by an officer of the Citizenship and Immigration Services of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. And each has been found qualified in every respect for citizenship and so forth under the laws of the United States,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Chet Kirkham.

One citizen said the process was long, but she’s happy that it’s finally over.

“It’s a very exciting day. It’s very emotional. It’s a long process, and it’s just exciting to be now officially a citizen after the whole entire process and all of the waiting,” said Martha Escoto.

Isaac commended everyone for the long hours and dedication in their quest for citizenship.