JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the end-date for 12 scratch-off games.
Wednesday, March 2, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:
- Game #15 – $100,000 Diamond Dazzler ($5)
- Game #16 – Cash Money ($5)
- Game #18 – Blackjack ($2)
- Game #24 – Cash is King ($5)
- Game #26 – Strike It Rich ($5)
- Game #36 – Triple 777 ($2)
- Game #37 – 5X the Cash ($1)
- Game #41 – Joker’s Wild ($2)
- Game #47 – Winter Winnings ($10)
- Game #48 –- Lucky 7’s ($1)
- Game #57 – Diamond Mine 10X ($5)
- Game #62 – Jumbo Bucks ($2)
Players have until Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to redeem valid prizes for these games.
MLC leaders also announced seven of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance promotional drawing:
- Triple 777
- 5X the Cash
- Joker’s Wild
- Winter Winnings
- Lucky 7’s
- Diamond Mine 10X
- Jumbo Bucks
The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will happen on Monday, June 6, 2022. Players have until Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify.
Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred.