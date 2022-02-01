JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the end-date for 12 scratch-off games.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #15 – $100,000 Diamond Dazzler ($5)

Game #16 – Cash Money ($5)

Game #18 – Blackjack ($2)

Game #24 – Cash is King ($5)

Game #26 – Strike It Rich ($5)

Game #36 – Triple 777 ($2)

Game #37 – 5X the Cash ($1)

Game #41 – Joker’s Wild ($2)

Game #47 – Winter Winnings ($10)

Game #48 –- Lucky 7’s ($1)

Game #57 – Diamond Mine 10X ($5)

Game #62 – Jumbo Bucks ($2)

Players have until Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

MLC leaders also announced seven of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance promotional drawing:

Triple 777

5X the Cash

Joker’s Wild

Winter Winnings

Lucky 7’s

Diamond Mine 10X

Jumbo Bucks

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will happen on Monday, June 6, 2022. Players have until Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify.

Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred.