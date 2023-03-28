JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., donated 129,600 eggs to the Mississippi Food Network. Officials said the donation will be made to help food insecure families in Mississippi.

In total, more than 250,000 dozen eggs will be donated by egg farmers across the country this spring – one of the largest total egg donations in history.

“Mississippi’s egg farmers are passionate about being good stewards and neighbors, which includes lending a helping hand, producing safe food, caring for our animals and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Sherman Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cal-Maine Foods.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are food insecure.

“Eggs are a complete protein and provide great nutritional value,” said Miller. “Easter and Passover mark special occasions for families to gather around the table and we are hopeful that our donation will provide a helpful meal solution for many in our community.”