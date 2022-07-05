NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The 72nd Choctaw Indian Fair is set to open with the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant on Wednesday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage.
Thirteen Chahta Ohoyos (Choctaw women) will vie for the honor of becoming the 67th Choctaw Indian Princess. The pageant is scheduled to begin after the opening ceremonies hosted by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben at 6:00 p.m.
Throughout her year-long reign, the newly crowned 2022-2023 Choctaw Indian Princess will serve as a goodwill ambassador of the Tribe.
To learn more about the 72nd Choctaw Indian Fair, visit www.choctawindianfair.com.