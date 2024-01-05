JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced that a fentanyl crackdown operation resulted in 13 felony and 12 misdemeanor charges.

Just prior to Christmas 2023, the Fentanyl Strike Force completed Operation Checking the Naughty List.

The charges against the suspects include possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute for fentanyl, morphine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and other controlled substances.

“Fighting the fentanyl epidemic cannot be done without cooperation and coordination,” said Fitch. “I am grateful for the partnership of these agencies who lent their time, talents and resources to making Mississippi a safer place for everyone. The Fentanyl Strike Force that we are now assembling will create a network of trained law enforcement working together like these agencies here to get these dangerous drugs off the streets and save lives.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Walnut Grove Police Department, Leake County Sheriff’s Office, and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office participated in this operation on December 14, 2023, in Leake and Neshoba Counties.