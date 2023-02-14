The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) selected 13 school districts to take part in the 2022-23 Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program.

Twenty-five school districts applied for the replacement of 58 school buses.

MDEQ officials said the following 13 school districts were selected, and each will receive a rebate of up to $23,093 to replace one older diesel school bus with a new diesel school bus.

Alcorn School District

Chickasaw County School District

Cleveland School District

Columbus Municipal School District

Hazlehurst City School District

Itawamba County School District

Jackson County School District

Jackson Public School District

Long Beach School District

Pearl Public School District

Perry County School District

Scott County School District

South Panola School District

“It’s a rewarding part of our job to be able to oversee programs like this which benefit our communities and schools while making a positive environmental impact across the state,” said Chris Wells, executive director of MDEQ.

The Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) State Grants Program. The goal of the program is to reduce emissions from diesel school buses.