13 to compete for title of Choctaw Indian Princess

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The 71st Choctaw Indian Fair will open with the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant on Wednesday, July 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage.
Thirteen Chahta Ohoyos (Choctaw women) will compete for the honor of becoming the 66th Choctaw Indian Princess. The pageant is scheduled to begin after the opening ceremonies hosted by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben at 6:00 p.m.
One of them will be crowned by the outgoing 2019-2021 Choctaw Indian Princess Elisah Monique Jimmie. The newly crowned Choctaw Indian Princess will serve as a goodwill ambassador of the Tribe for a year.
To learn more about the 71st Choctaw Indian Fair, visit www.choctawindianfair.com.