13 to compete for title of Choctaw Indian Princess

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The 71st Choctaw Indian Fair will open with the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant on Wednesday, July 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Main Stage.

Thirteen Chahta Ohoyos (Choctaw women) will compete for the honor of becoming the 66th Choctaw Indian Princess. The pageant is scheduled to begin after the opening ceremonies hosted by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben at 6:00 p.m.

Charlita Pauline Leila Gibson is the seventeen-year-old daughter of Melinda Gibson and the late Leland Gibson. She is from the Pearl River Community. A recent graduate of Choctaw Central High School, Charlita plans to attend Hinds Community College in the fall. She is sponsored by Choctaw Tribal Schools.

Sydney Briann Nickey is the seventeen-year-old daughter of Alyssa Ben. She is from the Pearl River Community. Sydney will be a senior this fall at Neshoba Central High School and plans to attend the University of Mississippi after she graduates. She is sponsored by the Choctaw Health Center Employees Association.

Taina DeAnne Thompson is the seventeen-year-old daughter of Kathleen Phillips and Cecil Thompson. She is from the Crystal Ridge Community. Taina currently attends Nanih Waiya Attendance Center, where she will be a senior this fall. She is sponsored by the Crystal Ridge Development Club.

Melanian Nicole Jimmie is the eighteen-year-old daughter of Melinda Ben and the late Damian Jimmie. She is from the Pearl River Community. Melanian is a sophomore at Meridian Community College. She is sponsored by the Pearl River Development Club.

Jaeden Ariana Wesley is the sixteen-year-old daughter of Jay and Danielle Wesley. She is from the Standing Pine Community. This fall Jaeden will attend the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science. She is sponsored by the Standing Pine Development Club.

Lauren Raen Ben is the twenty-one-year-old daughter of Robert and Olivia Ben. She is from the Pearl River Community. This fall Lauren will continue her post-secondary education at Mississippi College. She is sponsored by the Pearl River Resort Gaming Properties.

Shemah Ladania Crosby is the nineteen-year-old daughter of Lane Denson and Oga Crosby. She is from the Standing Pine Community. This fall Shemah will be a sophomore at Mississippi State University. She is sponsored by the Pearl River RV Park.

Aahliya Marissa Jones is the twenty-one-year-old daughter of Andrew and Delnita Jones. She is from the Tucker Community. Aahliya is a student at Mississippi Valley State University. She is sponsored by the Tucker Development Club.

Iris Ann Farve is the eighteen-year-old daughter of Benjamin and Erica Farve. She is from the Standing Pine Community. A recent graduate of Clinton Christian Academy, Iris plans to attend Jones College this fall. She is sponsored by the Tiak Hikiya Ohoyo Stickball Team.

Alexis Laken Smith is the twenty-one-year-old daughter of Denny and Roberta Smith. She is from the Bogue Homa Community. Alexis attends Meridian Community College. She is sponsored by the Bok Homa Casino.

Audrianna Pakali-Lakna Billy is the sixteen-year-old daughter of Eric and Victoria Billy. She is from the Conehatta Community. Audrianna is a student at Choctaw Central High School. She is sponsored by the Conehatta Development Club.

India Sky-Lyn Samuel is the twenty-year-old daughter of Shaundareka Thomas and Mark Samuel. She is from the Bogue Chitto Community. This fall, India will continue at Mississippi State University. She is sponsored by the Pearl River Resort Non-Gaming Properties.

Beverly Dawn Billy is the sixteen-year-old daughter of Melinda Wallace. She is from the Bogue Homa Community. This fall, Beverly will be a student at Laurel High School. She is sponsored by the Bogue Homa Development Club.

One of them will be crowned by the outgoing 2019-2021 Choctaw Indian Princess Elisah Monique Jimmie. The newly crowned Choctaw Indian Princess will serve as a goodwill ambassador of the Tribe for a year.

To learn more about the 71st Choctaw Indian Fair, visit www.choctawindianfair.com.