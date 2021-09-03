13-year-old charged with capital murder after Mississippi child dies of severe burns

TATE CO., Miss. — Officials say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder after another 13-year-old boy died of severe burns.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Department has identified the boy as 13-year-old Michael Lane Campbell. Police say Campbell is being charged as an adult.

Police say Campbell is responsible for the death of 13-year-old Gaines Coker. Coker was reportedly killed in a fire that started when the two boys were playing in a shed at a home on Arkabutla Dam Road.

Police have not released details about how the fire started.

Campbell is being held in the Tate County jail. Officials says Campbell had an initial court appearance Friday.