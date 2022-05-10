D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – D’Iberville police are investigating after a 13-year-old drowned at a waterway on May 8, 2022. Police said the incident happened at Tuxachanie Creek near Highway 15.

Witnesses told police they were wading in the creek with the victim when they lost sight of the teen. The teen did not resurface.

The victim was found in the creek by D’Iberville police and firefighters. The teen was taken to Merit Health Biloxi and was later pronounced deceased.

Police Chief Shannon Nobles said the initial investigation indicates an accidental drowning, but the case remains open.