$138M transferred to Mississippi thanks to record lottery sales

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) transferred $138,961,541.14 to the state of Mississippi. Leaders say the final transfer to the state for FY21 was fueled by two new draw-style games, a series of high jackpots and more scratch-off tickets.

“What an incredible way to end our first complete fiscal year,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Our success enabled us to return a significant amount to the state for road and bridge repair and for education. We are overwhelmed with the support of our players, vendors and retailers. We continue to introduce new games and play styles and award winners throughout the state, and I am looking forward to the continued success of the lottery.”

Among the new games and play-style additions powering sales in FY21: