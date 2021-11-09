16 RESTORE Act projects aim to help Mississippi Coast after 2010 oil spill

FILE – In this Monday, April 26, 2010, aerial file photo taken over the Gulf of Mexico, weathered oil is seen near the coast of Louisiana from a leaking pipeline that resulted from the explosion and collapse of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig a week earlier. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced 16 RESTORE Act projects. The projects will add more than $62 million to the $570 million being spent on restoration projects after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The projects are listed below: