16 RESTORE Act projects aim to help Mississippi Coast after 2010 oil spill

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced 16 RESTORE Act projects. The projects will add more than $62 million to the $570 million being spent on restoration projects after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The projects are listed below:
- Water Quality Improvement Program ($1.1 million) — implementation of new, repaired, or upgraded storm water and wastewater systems including septic to sewer conversions.
- Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center ($1.54 million) — funding for design, permitting, construction, and installation of parking lot and outer concourse safety and security features. A continuation of previously-funded improvements.
- Commercial Proving Grounds for Space to Sea Floor Environmental Monitoring ($1.65 million) — development of airborne and waterborne unmanned systems to test and calibrate new systems from private, educational, governmental, and military entities.
- City of Moss Point I-10 Commercial Corridor Improvements ($2.2 million) –improve access, connectivity, and safety of the Moss Point Interstate Commerce District to enhance the city’s economy and quality of life.
- Hancock County Tech Park at Stennis Airport ($2.2 million) — construct a building to house the Department of the Army’s Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX), which has outgrown its existing incubator space.
- Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Site Expansion and Facility Relocation ($3.19 million) — expand the airport’s 241-acre runway-adjacent Project Ready site to attract industrial aerospace investment. Also, demolish the antiquated vehicle fleet maintenance facility and build a new facility adjacent to the airport’s maintenance building.
- Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Project Ready Site Mitigation and Prep ($4.18 million) — funding for the mitigating, clearing, and grubbing of an economic development site at the airport.
- Broadwater Marina Restoration Project ($5.5 million) – funding to return to public use 30 acres of state-owned lands that includes future tourism and economic development potential.
- Hancock County Fairgrounds Revitalization/Hancock County Multipurpose Arena ($6.05 million) — upgrades and improvements to the 80-acre fairgrounds and multipurpose arena including facilities and infrastructure to foster economic growth.
- Washington Street Avenue Gateway (Jackson County — $6.6 million) — construct pedestrian-friendly features including sidewalks, crosswalks, landscape the median, and install mast arm signals for safety for Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs.
- Accelerate Mississippi Public/Private Workforce Training Partnership ($2.2 million) — develop and foster workforce development through Accelerate Mississippi in the three coastal counties.
- Coastal Habitat Management Fund ($3.3 million) — provide funding for management plans and management on existing and newly-acquired coastal preserves tracts.
- Beachfront Resilience ($4.95 million) — additional funding for enhancing and repairing Highway 90 boardwalks and sidewalks along with dune plantings and fencing to address sand migration onto Highway 90.
- Gulf Coast Center of Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) Fusion ($5.5 million) — project will focus on developing an Information Technology (IT) workforce for economic expansion, innovation, and societal growth.
- Improvement of wastewater quality and solid waste disposal from Shrimp Processing industry ($5.5 million) – funding for improvements to wastewater treatment and solid waste disposal from the shrimp processing industry.
- City of D’Iberville working waterfront and commercial seafood harbor ($6.6 million) – a project to build a mixed-use working waterfront and seafood harbor in D’Iberville.