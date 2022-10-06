JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, October 6 to officially open the gates to the 163rd Mississippi State Fair.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Gate 1 of the State Fairgrounds.

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 10, Columbus Day.

Thursday is Mississippi Heroes Day. All police officers, first responders, firefighters, healthcare workers, medical professionals and active military will be given free admission into the fair with identification.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Thursday, October 6:

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open with Ribbon Cutting (Free admission until 1:00 p.m.)

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Ag Expo & Genuine MS® Store – Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Petting Zoo – Mississippi Frontier Village

12:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m. – Pig Races – Mississippi Frontier Village

1:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:40 p.m. – West Texas Rattlesnake Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

2:00 p.m. – Rides Open

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Village Train Depot – Mississippi Frontier Village

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth – Midway

5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. – Zerbini Family Circus – Kid Zone

5:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. – Great American Wild West Show – Mississippi Frontier Village

7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by B.o.B. – Budweiser Stage

10:00 p.m. – Gates Close

Ride Specials: $2 Rides per Person from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will run through October 16. For more information, visit msstatefair.com.