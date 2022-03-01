STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will host the Charles H. Templeton Ragtime & Jazz Festival for a 16th year.

The festival is March 24-26 in the Charles Templeton Music Museum located on the fourth floor of MSU’s Mitchell Memorial Library. Jazz music and its history are the focus of this year’s event, which is making an in-person comeback after previously being held virtually in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The festival begins with the annual Gatsby Gala in the lobby of Mitchell Memorial Library. The 6:00 p.m. show will present a wide array of 1920s-inspired fashion created by MSU School of Human Sciences fashion design and merchandising students and modeled by MSU Fashion Board members. Admission is free, and era-appropriate outfits are encouraged.

Tours and seminars are offered during the day March 25-26. Concerts will be held March 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the McComas Hall Theater.

Registration for the event is available at festival.library.msstate.edu . Admission to all festival events is free for MSU students with valid student I.D. General admission tickets good for all festival events are available for $65 each.

Parking is available at the Old Main Academic Center parking garage on Barr Avenue.